Letter to the editor: Citizenship story was inspiring

Editor:

I found Michael Goot’s account of the 20 new American citizens sworn in at Lake George High School to be very moving.

I hope some of the students got to witness the ceremony; what a teachable moment!

The remarks given by Oleg Tsyn is so reminiscent of the experience both sets of my grandparents went through when they came here at the beginning of the 20th Century.

It also reminds me of that scene from "Godfather Part II" of the immigrants coming into New York harbor and seeing the Statue of Liberty for the first time. The look of hope and promise in their eyes is what I interpreted from the new citizens Mr. Goot quoted in his in his story.

I just loved Ahmed Mohammed’s comment on his new citizenship: “I can vote now.” His words still put a lump in my throat.

These people, these 20 and others like them are what makes America great!

Mike Farenell, Glens Falls

