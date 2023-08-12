In college I taught a seemingly simple “Composition” course — description, narration, definition, analysis…Writing as a way to look closely, explore, question, think, come to understanding.

Last month I saw “Mother Bears” on PBS, a program about religious Christian mothers who had accepted their church’s judgment of homosexuality as evil, trying to change their children. Women who began questioning, seeing their God as loving rather than wrathful, their children as unique, beautiful. Naming themselves “mother bears,” they created a community of love, going to pride events, embracing/hugging their children, moving from hate and fear to love of God and life.

When I saw “Moms for Freedom” — a religious Christian group — supporting laws restricting trans and gays, banning books, speaking words of hate identify as “mother bears” I was dismayed and emailed Karrie Fletcher, one of the founders of mother bears. Her response: “No, we aren’t affiliated with 'Moms for Liberty' at all. …They are the complete opposite of who we are and what we stand for.” Her “Mother bears” had redefined — as we all need to do — freedom, liberty, rights, Christianity….

Right-wing evangelicalism has narrowed “Christianity” to the battle against abortion, gays and trans, against women as pastors, leaders — ignoring the deep essential teachings of Christianity, actual words of Jesus and prophets of all religions: love they neighbor, welcome the stranger, feed the hungry, work for justice, do unto others as you would have them do unto you, practice kindness, caring, compassion, love, peace. How did “pro-life” get obsessed with life of the fetus, incapable of seeing other “life”: mothers, women, animals, trees, all sentient beings and the incredible biodiversity of life on this earth? How did critical thinking, history, music, art, curiosity, science, questioning, inclusion, diversity become “Woke” —censored, banned rather embraced as our path to deeper understanding of self and world?

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann