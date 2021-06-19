Letter to the editor: Choose the Earth and democracy

Editor:
“Believers” cheering preposterous conspiracy theories —storming our Capitol, stirred by an arrogant narcissistic autocrat obsessively repeating the election stolen.\
Republican loyalists stirring fear, hatred, delusion, suggesting a military overthrow. Citing nonexistent voter fraud, Republican legislators pass laws restricting voting rights, using partisan gerrymandering, censoring dissenters.
Scholars, studying democracies falling prey to dictatorships, warn “our democracy is now at risk.”
Why would people “choose” dictators, relinquish freedom?
Observing Nazism’s rise, Fromm writes in "Escape from Freedom" (1941): “If the meaning of life becomes doubtful, if one’s relations to others and to oneself do not offer security” there is temptation to “surrender freedom to dictators.” Anxiety, fear, aloneness..., the “lust for power ... rooted in weakness ... the inability of the individual self to stand alone and live.”
McConnell, McCarthy, Stefanik and many Republicans denying their own Jan 6 terror, giving up integrity, repeating the big lie for power.
The other “big lie”: global warming a hoax. Exxon, fossil fuels, coal, oil, mining, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, toxic chemicals, corporations purposely spreading misinformation to protect profits, denying overwhelming proof earth is warming — science, data, facts, observations and direct experience every day: catastrophic wildfires, storms, flooding, droughts, record heat, glaciers melting, oceans rising and warming, extinctions of animals, deforestation, climate refugees. Destruction.
Fromm writes: “The more the drive toward life is thwarted, the stronger is the drive toward destruction ... Destructiveness is the outcome of unlived life.”
We can choose — individually, culturally, politically — lives of depth, integrity. “For the People Act” would protect and expand voting rights,change finance laws to reduce influence of money, limit partisan gerrymandering, create new ethics rules.
New York’s Climate Act and the federal Earth Act (Biden’s Jobs Bill) set dates for reducing CO2 emissions, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energies, creating new jobs, a sustainable future.
How could we not “choose” our earth, our democracy.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann