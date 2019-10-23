Editor:
The candidates for the Hamilton County Court position, Marsha Purdue and Tatiana Coffinger, have this in common: They are both good, decent and ethical people. What they do not have in common is experience. Only one of them has the wisdom born of experience and the hard work of earning a living practicing law, and that is Marsha Purdue. Ms. Purdue has chosen juries, tried cases, prepared briefs, faced adversaries and argued before the courts. Ms. Purdue, born and raised in Hamilton County, has book smarts and the practical street smarts that come from real life experience.
Ms. Coffinger has been a confidential court attorney for 14 years. She has never had to deal with people as clients. She has never had to face adversaries or present a case to a jury. Ms. Coffinger has lived in a privileged world for many years. She likes that privilege so much that she ran for a judicial position in Washington County, failed to follow the Election Law and her petitions were invalidated. Now she has set up a home away from her husband and children and purchased a home in Hamilton County just to claim residency. In this election, her nominating petitions for the Independence Line were invalidated because she did not follow Election Law. While she was a confidential law clerk for the Warren County Supreme Court, cases languished, and when other courts had their budgets cut, the Supreme Court Warren County required an additional confidential law clerk to help get timely decisions.
Marsha Purdue is not afraid of working hard and getting the job done. Marsha Purdue has the required experience and is seeking the position so she can serve the people of the community where her home and heart are. Vote Marsha Purdue Hamilton County Court judge.
John Silvestri, Esq., Glens Falls