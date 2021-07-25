Letter to the editor: Chip shortage seems to be affecting everything

Editor:
For those who haven’t noticed, apparently there is a “chip shortage.”
Seems the chip factory burned before COVID and hasn’t been rebuilt yet. There’s also a chicken wing shortage. I thought, poor chickens aren’t being born with wings anymore, because every grocery store flyer I’ve seen has breasts, legs, and thighs on sale.
So I went to the farm, and I’ll be. I saw real live chickens with wings! So I concluded it must be the machines that process the wings use that chip. Makes sense, right?
We went to a restaurant, wings were on the menu but they had none. The waitress told us ketchup is next. I thought, how can they predict what will be short? Hmm, again.
So we had to buy a new car. They told us prices were high because of the chip shortage. Uh-huh. Then I wanted a new computer, and wouldn’t you know it, computers are in short supply because of the chip. Ok, computers need chips.
My grandson needed a new controller for his PlayStation. Wouldn’t you know it, they’re out of stock because of the chip.
Today, I read that Verizon had an extended outage. They couldn’t get parts because of supply chain disruptions. Must be that darn chip again. Apparently there was only one factory in the world that made this universally needed chip.
Gee, if I were in the business, I’d be retooling and pumping out that very special chip like there’s no tomorrow. But what do I know. I think they’re saving that chip to install in the slaughterhouses. There’s certainly enough sheep that believe this baloney.
Tony Trello, Hudson Falls