Letter to the editor: Chip shortage seems to be affecting everything

Editor:

For those who haven’t noticed, apparently there is a “chip shortage.”

Seems the chip factory burned before COVID and hasn’t been rebuilt yet. There’s also a chicken wing shortage. I thought, poor chickens aren’t being born with wings anymore, because every grocery store flyer I’ve seen has breasts, legs, and thighs on sale.

So I went to the farm, and I’ll be. I saw real live chickens with wings! So I concluded it must be the machines that process the wings use that chip. Makes sense, right?

We went to a restaurant, wings were on the menu but they had none. The waitress told us ketchup is next. I thought, how can they predict what will be short? Hmm, again.

So we had to buy a new car. They told us prices were high because of the chip shortage. Uh-huh. Then I wanted a new computer, and wouldn’t you know it, computers are in short supply because of the chip. Ok, computers need chips.

My grandson needed a new controller for his PlayStation. Wouldn’t you know it, they’re out of stock because of the chip.