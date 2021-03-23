Letter to the editor: Children must have mental health coverage

Editor:

I am a children’s psychiatric nurse in the local area. Due to my career, I am very much aware of the ongoing problem with finding insurance coverage for children seeking diagnosis and treatment of mental and/or emotional disorders.

On many occasions, we have had to discharge a child back home because their insurance insisted that they have obtained all necessary treatment and no longer need inpatient services. More often than not, these same patients return to our hospital less than two weeks later for the same issues they presented with for their last admission.

It is important for the public to know how many children are affected by mental disorders and for health care professionals to educate the public, especially parents.

A staggering statistic of one in six U.S. children aged 2-8 years (17.4%) have a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], 2020). And nearly eight in 10 children (78.1%) aged 3-17 years received treatment for anxiety and depressive symptoms (CDC, 2020).

With more educated members of society, the lack of insurance coverage would potentially be less of an issue, and children would have access to adequate mental health treatment.