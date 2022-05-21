Letter to the editor: Children affected by profane signs

Editor:

Children learn language by hearing it from their caregivers and others in their orbits. After months of listening they eventually reproduce the sounds they hear in the form of words. When they learn to read, they learn language from printed material as well.

So, if children hear and read profanity, they will assume it is OK to use. On recent travels, I noticed two signs on houses, easily visible from the road, that read F*$# Biden and one vehicle in front of businesses with the phrase that is also supposed to represent that sentiment, printed on three sides of it.

One of the signs is on the bus route of the Argyle school. The bus passes it at least twice a day. The other is not a quarter of a mile from a Hudson Falls school. The vehicle is on Route 9 near Exit 17, close to the road. It appears that the displayers of these signs feel it is OK to teach your children obscenities.

Where is the outrage over these signs from the people who want to ban books because they contain profanity? At least with the books, children and/or caregivers have the option to borrow them from the library. These prominently displayed signs are not giving children or their caregivers that option.

Gretchen Steen, Fort Edward

