Letter to the editor: Child care workers help everyone

Editor:
With essential workers hailed as heroes, we want to remember another part of the essential workforce — the child care providers who care for the children of other essential workers. Without child care, essential workers would find it hard to go to work. New York's Governor Cuomo says that child care is considered to be an essential function, critical to enabling parents − especially our first responders, health care workers, direct care workers and other essential service workers− to go to work.
Child care programs are not required to remain open or to close. With guidance from New York’s Department of Health, Office of Children and Family Services, and others, most of the local providers have chosen to remain open despite potential risk to their own families, their businesses, and difficulty securing the needed supplies to maintain the cleanest and safest place for children. These decisions are taken seriously, and still today, many providers have situations arise that require them to constantly re-evaluate their decisions. They need support and recognition for their choices, whether they have chosen to close or open their doors to children and families.
The Southern Adirondack Child Care Network (SACCN), our region’s child care support organization, has the data to show the courage and heroic commitment of our local child care programs to serve those in need during these uncertain times. SACCN maintains regular contact with providers, parents, employers and the community. Although the numbers change almost daily, current data indicates that about 70% of child care in our area has chosen to continue to provide care for those families in need, especially New York’s other essential workers.
Families who need care for their children are encouraged to call SACCN at 518-798-7972 for a referral list of open programs that may be able to meet their current needs.
Lynn Sickles, Southern Adirondack Child Care Network, Queensbury
