Letter to the editor: Child care workers help everyone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

With essential workers hailed as heroes, we want to remember another part of the essential workforce — the child care providers who care for the children of other essential workers. Without child care, essential workers would find it hard to go to work. New York's Governor Cuomo says that child care is considered to be an essential function, critical to enabling parents − especially our first responders, health care workers, direct care workers and other essential service workers− to go to work.

Child care programs are not required to remain open or to close. With guidance from New York’s Department of Health, Office of Children and Family Services, and others, most of the local providers have chosen to remain open despite potential risk to their own families, their businesses, and difficulty securing the needed supplies to maintain the cleanest and safest place for children. These decisions are taken seriously, and still today, many providers have situations arise that require them to constantly re-evaluate their decisions. They need support and recognition for their choices, whether they have chosen to close or open their doors to children and families.