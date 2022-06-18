Letter to the editor: Cheney's path is the better course

“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible, there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” That was Rep. Cheney at the January 6th hearing.

Cheney has likely sacrificed her congressional career and put her life in danger in service to the Constitution and democracy. She may well lose her re-election bid. Rep. Stefanik is likely to win hers. I’d like to think most of us would follow the path Cheney is.

It amazes me that anyone can serve in Congress with no thought of possibly ending up in the history books alongside Joe McCarthy. There was a time when the Republican Party stood for democracy and family values, in word or fact. With the vast majority turning a blind eye to a coup attempt, the former is jettisoned. With the Stefanik endorsement of Carl Paladino, after his episode with the emails filled with racist attacks on the Obamas and the images of bestiality, it seems family values is abandoned as well. His praise of Hitler’s leadership is almost mild.

Since it’s the district Rep. Jacobs had to give up for having a sane stance on assault weapons, I suppose Paladino has a good chance of winning. Let the race for most loathsome in the House begin.

When Liz Cheney is described as a Republican in name only, it’s obvious that fealty to Donald Trump is the guiding principle for the party. That, and owning the libs. If being appalled is being owned, mission accomplished.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0