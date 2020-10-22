Letter to the editor: Charter reform will bring transparency

Editor:

My name is Ronald Kim. I was the Saratoga Springs commissioner of public safety for four years. While it was a privilege to serve this city, what I witnessed dismayed me.

The central problem with the commission form of government is that departments under their elected commissioner work in silos. Silos discourage coordination. Silos encourage wasteful spending. Silos prevent real representation.

The silo problem stares us in the face today. Amid pandemic-caused fiscal stress, the city council silos have done nothing to stop lavish spending on a commissioner’s offices not covered by storm related insurance. Just the new furniture, delivered in April 2020, cost $57,000! The silo walls between commissioners prevented any true checks and balances of this wasteful spending while revenues shrunk.

This November, we can put this behind us. The new City Charter will be more accountable and transparent and will give citizens real representation.

The mayor will be a policy leader, while a six-member city council composed of citizens, elected from the neighborhoods, will represent you. You will not have to hire an attorney to be heard in City Hall, you can just go down the street to your neighbor and tell them what is on your mind.