Letter to the editor: Charter proposal is all trick, no treat

Editor:

Saratoga voters deserve to know the facts of the charter change proposal that is on the back of the ballot this year and why they should vote “no”:

• The pro-charter group has not disclosed the cost of this change to the public. Transition costs, legal fees and the actual number of positions/salaries that this new proposal entails have been ignored;

• You would only be able to vote for two of eight people that will be governing us and running our city — your assigned ward representative and the mayor. Right now, you can vote for all elected officials. Under this new proposal, you would only be allowed to vote for two;

• Your would-be ward representative would be a minority on the city council. Nothing prevents other wards from ganging up on yours;

• There is no residency requirement for the unelected city assessor who determines how much property tax we should pay to the city, the unelected city clerk who manages public records and the unelected city manager who would run our city.

Happy Halloween! It’s all trick and no treat for the Saratoga voter when it comes to this charter change proposal!