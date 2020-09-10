Letter to the editor: Charter changes would be expensive

Editor:

As the Saratoga Springs City Council begins the challenge of putting together a 2021 city budget in the midst of a pandemic and national economic crisis, they will have to keep in mind the additional spending the city will be required to do if the charter proposal to change to a city manager and ward system passes this November.

While a city manager would not be officially hired until the new charter takes effect in January 2022, the search for this new hire will have to take place during 2021 and be done by the current City Council.

The City Council could try to take on this task themselves (in addition to their other duties and responsibilities), but most municipalities find they need the assistance of professional search firms to find and evaluate the best candidates. Those costs typically run from $25,000 to $30,000, plus travel expenses.

The proposed charter also requires the city to appoint and fund two task forces:

* First, a Charter Transition Task Force, including counsel, to actually plan the new government;

* Second, a Reapportionment Commission, which can hire staff and have a budget to review the 2020 census data and draw ward boundaries;