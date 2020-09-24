Letter to the editor: Charter change won't improve our lives

Editor:

I am writing to express my concerns with the proposed Saratoga Springs charter change.

One need only look at municipalities elsewhere in the state to realize the unique system of government that Saratoga Springs enjoys. While other municipalities are rife with the scourge of political patronage in non-Civil Service positions, Saratoga Springs residents have the unique privilege of voting directly for their commissioners, who in turn exercise control over the city’s various departments.

Under the proposed charter change, as majority control of a council and mayorship shifts between parties, political appointees would roll into and out of leadership positions.

Instead of being occupied by those chosen by the voters, these departmental leadership positions would be filled with political operatives and donors chosen not because of their qualifications but because of their political allegiance.

Perhaps if the proposed change would result in a significant savings to the taxpayers, these faults could be stomached. However, the proposed change is expensive, providing for numerous well-paid department heads and the appointment of an unelected city manager with a salary easily in the high-six figures.