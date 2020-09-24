Letter to the editor: Charter change will mean less accountability

Editor:

This year, on Election Day, Saratoga Springs voters will again be asked to vote on a proposed new City Charter.

In recent years, there have been a lot of charter revisions proposed, and things have gotten pretty confusing, but there’s one thing about this year’s proposal that’s crystal clear. It proposes dividing our city into six wards, with one City Council member elected by the voters in each ward.

Up to now, every Saratoga Springs voter has been able to vote for all the members of the City Council. If you don’t like the way a particular council member acts in office, you can take direct action. Go to the polls every other year and vote for someone else to take that member’s seat on the council. We’ve had that ability for more than 100 years.

Now, this new proposal seeks to limit your power to vote to only a single member of a six-member council — just the member from your ward.

You can vote for a mayor and two supervisors, but you’d only be able to elect four out of nine — about 44 percent — of your local officials. That’s 56 percent less than you can elect now.