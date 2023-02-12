What will it be: Destructive storms and drought or a benign weather and a healthier population?

Our Western states are pleading for rain, and supporters of the fossil fuel industry are doing all they can to keep people's money invested in their climate-altering industries.

Recently, they were so angry at the Black Rock Wall Street investment firm for encouraging investment in "ESG" stocks (those stocks in industries that do not adversely affect our environment and weather, or that support social and government goals for the health our country) that they withdrew $2 billion of investments from that firm. In the meantime our country has done little toward either providing medical care for all or toward compliance with the international climate accords, in contrast to the actions of most of our peer countries.

We now have the technology to do without many of the products of the fossil fuel industry. Let's start taking advantage of that progress. It is time the seniors of this country use their invested wealth to ask that their investments be channeled toward "ESG" industries for the health and well-being of everyone.

C. W. Dingman,

Queensbury