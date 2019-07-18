Editor:
I was distressed by the AP article about New Orleans flooding. It made it sound as if the poor folks who have lived in New Orleans for 300 years are to blame for the flooding and are failing to come to terms with it. New Orleans is a major port and has been an economic powerhouse with benefits for the whole United States of America for all those years. But the Mississippi River used to carry lots of mud and soil down and deposit it in islands and marshes further south. Since we have dammed and diverted and tinkered with the river for 150 years to make it a better roadway for boats, and because of lots of other mistakes that have been done to the enormous system that used to protect New Orleans, now there is frequent catastrophic flooding.
The bill has come due and why should the individuals in New Orleans have to pay so we could have our cheap goods? We need to see that we have all benefited by the cheapness of river travel and see that we will have to pay more so the river can be restored, the islands can be restored and New Orleans can be safe again.
Elizabeth Crawford, Glens Falls