Letter to the editor: Changes needed to save family farms

I grew up in the 1940s on a small farm in the valley that surrounds the village of Corinth, NY. There were dozens of other family farms — Atwell, Butler, Clothier, Eggleston, Fenton, Gill, and Towers, among others. The White farm now has street names like Wiley Way since nearly all the farms have been repurposed into housing developments.

These small farms not only produced milk and beef, they usually had a poultry flock, some had hogs, and many had large gardens to feed their families through the long winters. Canning and food preservation was a must. With the exception of dairy, nearly all the food used in upstate New York is shipped in from other parts of the country. Today, New York state has a law that says you have to gross $10,000 for three years in a row to qualify as a farm.

With climate change, invasive species, deer, as well as increasing fuel, fertilizer and machinery prices, that $10,000 level is difficult to attain. Acreage that does not qualify is taxed as Rural Residential, in other words, building lots, and that is exactly what it becomes.

Unfunded mandates heaped on town governments make it necessary for the tax assessor to raise taxes on family farms, small businesses, and homeowners. Yet in a recent budget, the state spent $600,000,000 to help build a stadium for the Buffalo Bills. As they say, the power to tax is the power to destroy.

Wendell Berry’s book, “The Unsettling of America,” is an excellent read on the subject. Food insecurity is a real possibility in the not-too-distant future. Changes must be made to ensure that our farms are not lost and our natural and agricultural resources are protected for future generations.

Bryan F. Clothier, Corinth