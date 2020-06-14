Letter to the editor: Change our systems to end the racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The world has changed since the murder of George Floyd. This is the time to acknowledge that things have been very wrong for a very long time. It can no longer be business as usual. Words can begin the healing that this county and country need.

In Washington and Warren counties, black community members express fear of police and experiences of racism. Every black speaker at a recent protest spoke eloquently of a daily worry over whether they and their loved ones will come home safely at the end of the day.

We can create a community where everyone feels safe and respected. This is the moment to let all residents know that black lives matter in Washington County, that county leaders are committed to their safety and well-being, and action will be taken to change our systems to end racism.

Robin Lyle, Argyle

