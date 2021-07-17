Letter to the editor: Change from Indians to Native Americans

Editor:

A few things made me proud of Glens Falls High School as my years there as a student spun by. One of them was this — "I was an Indian ... I was a Glens Falls Indian."

Walking down the halls in our school, you'd see paintings of native warriors and sculptures of native chiefs. You'd see depictions of native hunting expositions or dance celebrations.

One of the most important things I learned in that building is that our Native American culture is one to be extremely proud of.

Do I want to change the name from Glens Falls Indians? I do. We should proudly be known as Glens Falls Native Americans.

Reggie Peters, Fort Edward

