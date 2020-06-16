Letter to the editor: Chance to drain the swamp in November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am among the many who can hold their heads high and say that I didn’t vote for Trump. His ignorance, arrogance, and incompetence have surpassed my expectations. I knew that he was a tyrant but he has amazed me with his shenanigans.

His blundering during the recent pandemic is a prime example of his inability as a leader. He has bullied, lied, passed the buck, and discredited the news media. It’s not all “fake news.”

It’s too late to worry about where the virus came from. It’s here! Let’s focus on how other countries are coping with the pandemic and try to learn from their successes. It’s time for Trump to quit using dead reckoning, the Ouija board, and the signs of the Zodiac. It’s time for Trump to step back and listen to the medical experts.

I realize that the economy is an important factor but I’d rather be walking on the Earth and look down at the grass than to lie down on my back in a grave and look up at the roots.

This year, the people of the 21st Congressional District have a chance to drain the swamp. They can vote for Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb. We must remove Trump and his “rising star” Stefanik from office.

Sincerely,

Richard Stewart, North Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0