Letter to the editor: Chamber should follow values

Editor:

In the interest of transparency, please identify the businesses that supported the ARCC event with Stefanik so local consumers who believe in truth, basic decency and American constitutional democracy can make informed decisions.

I have attended many conferences and listened to politicians with a wide range of views speak. However, I would never attend an event with a politician who lies about election fraud and associates with Qanon; people so despicable they lie about school shootings. It would be the easiest decision I would make all year. Think about it; North Country residents who believe her lies are facing real consequences, and we now have an elevated terror threat in large part due to the big lie.

I am a huge proponent of Buy Local, but I will not support any business or organization that supports or enables the corrosive lies and propaganda. Even if you can get past the insurrection and police officer deaths; the fact she supports the deranged Qanon people who harass school shooting victims should be enough to disassociate from her.