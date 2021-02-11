Letter to the editor: Chamber should follow values

Editor:
In the interest of transparency, please identify the businesses that supported the ARCC event with Stefanik so local consumers who believe in truth, basic decency and American constitutional democracy can make informed decisions.
I have attended many conferences and listened to politicians with a wide range of views speak. However, I would never attend an event with a politician who lies about election fraud and associates with Qanon; people so despicable they lie about school shootings. It would be the easiest decision I would make all year. Think about it; North Country residents who believe her lies are facing real consequences, and we now have an elevated terror threat in large part due to the big lie.
I am a huge proponent of Buy Local, but I will not support any business or organization that supports or enables the corrosive lies and propaganda. Even if you can get past the insurrection and police officer deaths; the fact she supports the deranged Qanon people who harass school shooting victims should be enough to disassociate from her.
I also know some ARCC members object to the lies because I do business with some of them. Full transparency would help consumers identify and support businesses that have values consistent with people who reject the lies that are so damaging to America.
Lastly, I sincerely hope the board reviews the decision-making process that resulted in extending an invitation to Stefanik. Lying about the election is nothing like a disagreement over a policy. Does the board have stated cores values that could serve as a guide for staff? Like it or the ARCC values are screaming loudly. They will not age well, and it's unfortunate member businesses are being tarnished by them.
Andrew McAdoo, Clifton Park