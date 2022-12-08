Letter to the editor: CFC group fights to end food insecurity

The Post-Star’s article on Sunday, "Higher Food Prices Worsen Hunger Crisis This Holiday Season," highlights the problems faced by those struggling with food insecurity. It also notes the tremendous challenges confronting programs combating hunger as demand for their services surges. Their ability to meet the needs is reduced by rising costs and over-stretched resources.

We are fortunate in our area to have a dynamic and effective organization playing a key role in the battle against hunger and food insecurity. The Comfort Food Community supports food access, food recovery and food as health throughout Washington, Warren, and Saratoga counties. CFC operates food pantries, food recovery, school programs that enhance schools’ food allocations, library programs, community health programs and food education. CFC is critical in the fight right here in our community to end food insecurity and build a strong, sustainable local food system.

Comfort Food faces all the challenges so well laid out in the Sunday article. Demand for their services has grown tremendously through the pandemic and into the current time. Costs for food and for gasoline to fuel delivery vehicles have risen. At the same time, recognizing the greater need, CFC is looking to expand its services into more local communities and schools.

Everyone in Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties has an opportunity to help Comfort Food Community do its important work by donating or volunteering. I encourage all Post-Star readers to visit www.comfortfoodcommunity.org to learn more about them and to lend their support.

Alan Stern, Greenwich

