Letter to the editor: Censorship leads to dictatorship

Editor:

To those who say, “Well played Twitter,” I would say censorship is a favorite tool of tyrants. Whether in the context of national and global politics or in our homes and relationships, silencing others in an environment of fear and intimidation is psychological abuse and totalitarian oppression.

If you wish to live in a free society, then you must be willing to accept that the speech of some will offend and may even be repugnant. If you are willing to censor anyone based upon your own morality, sensibilities and subjective standards, then those you empower and encourage to do so will use that power to keep you uninformed, they will dictate what is truth and they will do so to preserve and increase their power and privilege.

The corrosive effect of power on those who seek it is plain to see in real time on the national and local political arenas. To those who are students of history, the corruption of power is well documented.

Those who are doing the censoring are not just targeting one individual, they are now using their control to censor anyone who disagrees with anything they say.