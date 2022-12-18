Letter to the editor: Censorship, in all its many forms

A recent letter writer lamented, “Speaking of censorship, I notice the lack of letters showing up from the right side of the population!”

I can tell you as a regular letter writer from the “right,” my letters for the most part have been published. I had a couple that weren’t back when Ken Tingley was the editor. It was ironic, I would state an opinion in my letter that he disagreed with and would ask me for proof. Sometimes I would rewrite the letter leaving out parts he disagreed with and resubmit.

I was appreciative of his doing this because it taught me to be more careful and precise. Sad that the same doesn’t seem to have been applied to Elise and Trump haters. I bet a majority of subscribers are on the left. I am also amused as of the writing of this letter that The Post-Star and Times Union have been ignoring Twittergate. From the internal documents released by Twitter, it is obvious one side of the political spectrum was in fact censored. It also may be likely, since various government agencies were regularly meeting with Twitter, the government was engaged in First Amendment violations. The Hunter Biden laptops and hard drives and the New York Post reporting were directly affected.

Other social media and traditional media outlets contributed as well by carrying the ball without investigation. I haven’t seen much in The Post-Star relating to studies that have questioned the efficacy of cloth and paper mask use. A toolkit for hospitals from May 2015 clearly states surgical masks “Do not protect against small airborne particles (aerosols).” Free press and speech are necessary for freedom.

Nicholas Collins,

Glens Falls

Editor's note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among its "key messages" on its website, notes that: "Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask."