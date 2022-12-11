Letter to the editor: Censorship, border, 'Yellowstone' views

(Vice president-elect of the United States): "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear truth faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

Got some great "news" for you folks. While our border remains wide open and millions of unknown illegal outsiders sneak their ways onto our once sacred soil, China has a policy of quarantining any foreigner travelers for 14 days.

It seems that this publication takes its duties of censorship beyond politics. Or does it? The number 1 rated show on your TV is Kevin Costner's (a conservative) "Yellowstone." Each week I check the entertainment section of this publication and sure enough not a mention?

This excellent show was also snubbed by the Hollywood elite on the Emmys. (They should check the junk they are spewing about. Might be they could learn a thing or two about what the American people want to watch, and how they feel.)

Speaking of censorship, I notice the lack of letters showing up from the right side of the population! I know it's frustrating to have your thoughts ripped up, thrown out every week, but don't give up folks, that's what the hot air balloons on the left want you to do.

The whole country is aware that the phony press is in the pockets of the liberal/progressive/socialist Dem party. Hang in there!

John Siebrecht, Queensbury