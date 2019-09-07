Editor:
The town of Chester disrespects the dead. Disrespecting the memory of our deceased loved ones with uncared for cemeteries is disgraceful. If town officials can't and don't respect the dead and give the cemeteries acceptable care, that says a whole lot about the town itself. The keeping of a cemetery should have high standards with respect for the living who visit these places as well as for the ones that are buried there. There were many visitors to the town on Memorial Day and Labor Day who were appalled at the condition of the Chestertown Cemetery. The grass is so dense in some areas, it obliterates the floral tributes and one can't even see the foot stones and markers, but then current Supervisor Craig Leggett has threatened to ban all such displays on the grave sites. This negligence is the fault of P&R "supervisor" Brett Hitchcock. The "new" section of the cemetery is shameful. There are no shrubs or trees, not even any grass, it’s barren. No topsoil down, no seeding. There are so many dead trees ignored, and if and when they fall, they will damage so many stones. There are so many stones in disrepair. The cemetery is in a state of pure negligence.
The cemetery has not been mowed since July 25. This year, it’s been mowed four times total, and then not completely. It wasn't mowed for Memorial Day, it was mowed the day after! The last time the main cemetery was mowed was July 25.
The first thing residents of the town of Chester can do is elect John Maday as town supervisor on Election Day.
Benjamin Franklin said, “One can tell the morals of a culture by the way they treat their dead.” Obviously the town of Chester has no morals.
June Maxam, Chestertown