Letter to the editor: CBP website has factual statistics

Here we go again with another letter writer spreading the Fox News lies of open borders under President Biden's administration. Instead, try actually going to the CBP's website (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) for actual statistics. You know, the agency that actually deals with the border!

According to CBP Commissioner Chris Mangus, "CBP continues to enforce the CDC's Title 42 Public Health Order in addition to the agency's longstanding Title 8 authorities. When Title 42 Public Health Order is terminated, CBP will once again impose consequences for all unlawful entries by fully exercising its Title 8 authorities, as it used to long before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact is that our borders are not open and we will continue to remove those who enter our country unlawfully and have no legal basis to stay."

According to CBP Southwest Border Enforcement numbers for April 2022, the number of unique encounters nationwide was 157,555, a 2% decrease compared to the prior month.

Along the southwest land border in April, a 4% decrease compared to March.

More statistics can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. It's not hard to look up.

This constant lie that people keep spreading about open borders is getting extremely old and extremely stale! What Republicans should do instead of constantly spreading lies, Elise Stefanik's way of doing things, is to help our border patrols instead of hindering them. I remember a time when they asked Congress for more money and better equipment, and were refused. Step up to the plate Elise! Introduce a bill to help these hardworking agents instead! Give them what they asked for at least 10 years ago! In other words, do your job. Remove your lips from Trump's behind long enough to actually do something!

June Woodard, Queensbury

