Letter to the editor: Cat center is point of light in hard time

Letter to the editor: Cat center is point of light in hard time

Editor:

Lately I have been looking for points of light, both in the community and the world. I found such a bright light on 115 Maple Street, Glens Falls, New York.

The white frame house is the home of the North Shore Animal League America's Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center. In this magical place, one can find kittens and cats of every description to foster or adopt.

The center is immaculate and is staffed by caring people who speak fluent "feline." I am adopting a beautiful senior cat through the Senior to Senior program. If you are looking for a fur baby to keep you company through the long winter please consider North Shore: adoptadk@animalleague.org or 518-409-8105.

Linda Lee, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
