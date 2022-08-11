Letter to the editor: Castelli’s position is clear on gun reform

This letter is in reaction to an Aug. 5 Post-Star article regarding the House gun reform bill and the 21st congressional district race.

I disagree with the tone of the article and think Matt Castelli’s position is clear. As his statement in the article read, he wants Congress to pursue “universal background checks, robust red flag laws, and preventing domestic abusers and terrorists from purchasing firearms.” He does not advocate passing legislation that has no chance of becoming law just to take political stands, but favors a policy agenda that has a greater chance of becoming law.

As the article stated, “The (House) legislation is not expected to pass the Senate.” So if there is no chance at getting 10 Republican senators to support it — to get the bill over the filibuster hurdle, the bill will just die in the Senate. Little will be done to address gun violence without some bipartisan support, and we need Congress to quickly take whatever actions are achievable.

Hopefully, voters in the 21st Congressional District will nominate Castelli on Aug. 23rd so he can win the November election and help get Congress back to its job of building consensus and legislating.

Phil Nicholas, Easton