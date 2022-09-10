Letter to the editor: Castelli is impressive candidate for office

I am not a voter in the district where Elise Stefanik and Matt Castelli are running, but I am so elated at the outcome of the primary I have to write my letter of joy.

I am a retired third-grade teacher from the Glens Falls City School system; nine years at Broad Street School until its closure in 1981. I tried to instill in my students a love of their country and responsibility to observe, listen and participate in political figures such as Elise Stefanik, etc.

Now Matt Castelli seems to be an up-and-coming young man who impresses me very favorably. I love what he has to say and how he says it. I think he’s honest, truthful and someone I would definitely vote for if I get a chance.

Elise Stefanik has disappointed me since the Trump era came, went and is still leaving.

I have an ulterior motive in my adoration of Matt as I have recently, three or four years ago, heard from one of my outstanding students from Kensington Road School district named Michael Burke, who called me to take me out for breakfast here in Corinth, where I live, as he was up here from Maryland due to the death of an uncle. I receive Christmas photo cards from him every year. He works in Washington, D.C. and has a similar job to Matt’s; the one he just left.

I am 84 years old and am cheering Matt on. So are all my friends.

Virginia Morey Pike, Corinth