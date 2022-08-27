Letter to the editor: Castelli cares about doing what is right

Elise Stefanik isn't working for us. Here are just a few no votes she’s cast over the last year:

Consumer Protection and Recovery Act

Consumer Fuel Price Gorging Protection Act

Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act Affordable Insulin Now Act

2021 PACT Act

Protecting Medicare and American Farmers Act

Ensuring Access to Abortion Act

Right to Contraception Act

Women’s Health Protection Act

Violence Against Women Act

Active Shooter Alert Act

Protect Our Children’s Act

John Lewis Voting Rights Bill

Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

And the list goes on ... with total disregard for dangers to our environment, women’s rights, benefits for poor children, and access to health care.

OK, I'll give her credit: she voted yes on the Big Cats Safety Act (sales of, and possessing of tigers and the like.) But she voted no on Recovering American Wildlife and Plant Species Act!

Fortunately, a Democratic majority in the House passed those bills despite Republicans like her. She won't buck her fellow Republicans even if a yes vote benefits her constituents.

She votes no when it comes to easing the burden of rising prices of prescription drugs for seniors, insulin for diabetics, the care and protection of our children, the environment, and women's rights to abortion and contraception. And then, once the bill is passed by the Democratic majority, she comes home and takes credit for the achievement! It's a strategy right out of the Republican playbook. How disingenuous! Stefanik doesn’t care about us.

Question is, who does she really care about?

Let's face it, she will never achieve enough lift to fly out of our lives no matter how rapidly she bats those new humongous winged eyelashes, so we'll have to vote her away. I'm voting for Matt Castelli who does care about doing what's right!

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls