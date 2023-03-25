The big news this week was that the definitely not corrupt DA Alvin Bragg was set to have President Trump arrested. Bragg, who has taken tons of money from definitely not a bad guy George Soros, has decided that he knows better than the DOJ and countless other folks who decided there is no legal basis for this case. The big issue is supposed to be some hundred thousand dollar campaign finance law that was violated in a “hush money” payment. However, the person who allegedly received the money claims this never happened.

Let's go back and look at some recent history and compare how cases are being handled. In the build up to the 2016 election the Clinton campaign paid for the Steele dossier. A dossier they knew was false and yet they used it to launch the Russian collusion hoax. The campaign then lied and buried the fact that they paid for it. Where is their prosecution? In a little more decent history, the Obama campaign lied and underreported millions in campaign contributions. What was their penalty? A mere few hundred thousand dollars fine. Congresswoman Stefanik has stated that Alvin Bragg should have to testify in front of Congress for these actions. I agree, and I can't wait to see Elise and House Republicans drag him in front of a committee.