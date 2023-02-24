There have been many positive changes to the tobacco landscape across New York state in recent years, including new legislation banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as well as statistics showing a decline in youth tobacco use across all product types in 2020. Even with these successes, there is a need to address disparate smoking rates in Warren and Washington counties.

According to the NY Youth Tobacco Survey, the percentage of high school age youth that use electronic nicotine delivery systems, “vapes, ” was at 22.5% in New York state. Locally, Washington County has the highest adult smoking rate in New York state at 25.3%, compared to the NYS average of 12.8%. The Washington County Board of Supervisors adopted a smoke-free policy on November 1, 2021.

To support the efforts made by the Washington County Board of Supervisors, the CASA program provided Washington County with smoke-free signage for their grounds to support this policy. One year after the implementation of its smoke-free policy, Washington County’s administrator, Melissa Fitch, reported the following:

“Washington County’s Board of Supervisors recognizes the dangers of smoking and acknowledges the ill health effects caused by smoking and breathing in secondhand smoke. The no-smoking policy was established to eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke or vapor caused by the use of tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, vaping and other like substances on county property. We thank the members of the public and our employees for adhering to the policy and creating a smoke-free environment.

The CASA program continues to educate and mobilize communities in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties to promote a tobacco-free norm. CASA offers free resources to support the implementation of smoke-free policies including smoke-free signage, sample policy language and connection to cessation programs.

Christopher Bradley,

Adirondack Health Institute (CASA program),

Glens Falls