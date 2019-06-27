{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

It’s that time of year again, time to fill the bird baths. We know there’s been lots of rain, but check your bird baths. When I looked at mine, it was bone dry after days of predicted rain. So I cleaned it out of debris and filled it with water. Only 20 minutes later, I looked out my front window and saw a bird splashing around in the water. I waited 5, 10, 15 minutes for the splashing to stop, but it didn’t. He was having too much fun. I quit watching, but later went out to check on how much water was left and to see if any identifying feathers were left behind. No luck. But much later, around 6 p.m., I saw a Blue Jay in the bird bath, also having a great time.

Isn’t it worth the effort to provide a source of water for the birds as well as squirrels and other critters? It’s a cost-free source of entertainment. Try it; you’ll like it. And those of you who put artificial plants in your bird bath, toss them out. Remember, all living things need water.

R.R. Mion, Hudson Falls

