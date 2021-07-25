Letter to the editor: Careful, the country might benefit

Editor:

A big infrastructure bill is being “negotiated” in Congress. We know the roads and bridges need massive investment and upgrades. Like a house, when you defer maintenance and repair, it doesn’t get better on its own. Sometimes you just have to cough up the money and get things fixed.

So there’s that. How about high speed internet? That’s become a necessity. Like rural electrification in the '30s, it’s a big job that needs doing, whether it’s profitable for the utilities or not, otherwise it will hold our nation back.

There are nontraditional things like childcare, education, expanding Medicare: all good things. They sound like a “big spending spree” until you actually think about what they mean for ordinary Americans.

I’ve been in the position of choosing not to work, because it made no sense to pay someone else to watch my kids so I could work all week to clear 100 bucks.

There’s plenty of money sloshing around in this country to pay for a lot of things, but Republicans killed a provision to strengthen the IRS to go after tax scofflaws. Why? Is it because those scofflaws are them and their big donors? I pay taxes, I bet you do, too. How could they do that and then try and get people to think they are being fiscally prudent?