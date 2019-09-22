{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The former principal’s honor. All four of my children graduated Glens Falls. I had a few talks with the honored recognized retired Stanley Rummel, and I always felt he was concerned and very kind about the “student” and he could always find a solution that was correct for the school’s policies, the student’s safety and self-respect and came out with better results for the good of all! He was a perfect answer to any solution. He also recognized the graduates’ choice of their careers.

The second item in today’s paper was on the memorial page, with the most beautiful tribute to her late husband, John Hart, and a whole page of a love, friendship and marriage. The whole tribute was a devotion that Kathy said poetically and made a few of us cry, and the angels would bless.

Jean M. Kelleher, Glens Falls

