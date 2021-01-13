Letter to the editor: Carbon pricing helps with climate change

Editor:

Saratoga Friends Meeting recently wrote to our congressional representatives. We encouraged them to advance carbon pricing legislation. As members of the Religious Society of Friends, we are motivated by our Quaker faith to endorse the position of our Friends Committee on National Legislation: Carbon prices remain a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.

Many economists agree that pricing carbon is the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed necessary. Emission targets need to be in line with the scientific community’s recommendations to avoid catastrophic impacts of climate change. If reduction targets are not met, the price should increase. The legislation must ensure that the costs of a carbon price are not borne by marginalized and low-income communities. Polluters must not move operations to other countries to avoid paying for their emissions. Legislation should include transparent reporting to monitor emission levels.

Our Quaker faith guides us to acknowledge and celebrate our interconnection with the natural world, pay attention to related concerns, including climate change, and join with others in active stewardship. As Quakers we believe in science.