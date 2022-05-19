Letter to the editor: Car chases often end in a tragedy

Editor:

What's the sense of denigrating guns? I've been praying for their demise for years but never does anyone seem to agree with their total riddance. Day-to-day killings are more prevalent, creeping into every neighborhood now, no place is safe. If you don't like somebody or something, just spray the area with gunshots and you get the desired result. Life in prison isn't a deterrent. You get good food and reasonable housing free of charge.

But what I really want to discuss is car chases. I still have the car chase in mind that took place several weeks ago. I can't recall the total facts but it was a stolen car full of youngsters the police were after. The end result was disaster as the car crashed and most of the inhabitants, if not all, died. The oldest was 15 and one child who died who was only 13. How horrible. Can you imagine being the parent? Your child goes out to play and he comes home in a body bag? I can't believe something can't be done to avoid such future horror.

We have all kinds of devices and gadgets now for cars. Why can't some brilliant techie like Elon Musk invent a stun gun that can turn an engine off from a distance. Wouldn't that be great to stop these deadly car chases? Police aim a gadget at a car to check its speed, why not a power chip in it to stop the engine? If we can talk to somebody on the moon, this logic can't be that hard. It's time for a great new invention. Somebody please get creative.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0