Letter to the editor: Captain Kibling helped us reopen school

Editor:

I’m writing to give thanks to the Hudson Falls Police Department, especially Captain John Kibling, for his/their outstanding service to our community. Captain Kibling was instrumental in finding the answers to help me reopen my School of Performing Arts. In light of all going on in our crazy world, I thought it was most important to recognize the amazing police force of Hudson Falls. We (my students, my teachers and I) thank you!

Rachel Seebode, Hudson Falls

Letter to the editor
