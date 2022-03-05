Letter to the editor: Candidates: stop all the negativity

Editor:

To those of you running for office: Those running ads that do nothing but bash your opponent, with negatives, half-truths and out-of-context statements, please stop. We have more than enough divisiveness in the country already.

Voters are getting more and more sick of this kind of campaigning and more and more of us are refusing to vote for you. Besides, it is a poor reflection of your own character when you use this tone.

Instead, tell us in clear honest language about who you are, what you stand for and against, and what you want to accomplish in office. Remember, freedom of speech is a wonderful thing, but it also helps us recognize the idiots among us.

Peter Cartier, Queensbury

