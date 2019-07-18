Editor:
I saw a newspaper headline today referring to the recent blackout in New York City. At the time the Mayor, Bill de Blasio, was in Iowa campaigning for president, as if he has any conceivable chance of getting the nomination. The same goes for our Senator Gillibrand, who swore to represent the people of our state, not waste time on a fool's errand running for president. Both of these politicians were elected to serve out their full terms in their current position. Of course, we all remember Gillibrand promising to do so. So much for campaign promises. Most of the others running for president are doing the same thing. To be fair, both parties do this. It just happens to be the Democrats in this election cycle.
Wouldn't it be great to have a law that would require a public officeholder to resign their position prior to running for another? Then they would be free to travel the country as they see fit without ignoring the constituents they pledged to serve. Of course, this will never happen. Congress would have to pass this and they are the ones who abuse this the most.
Kim Gamache, Saratoga Springs