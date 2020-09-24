Letter to the editor: Candidates must address issues for elderly

Editor:

2020 is a historic election year, and there is much at stake. These are challenging times, especially for New Yorkers 50+. Our health and financial security are at risk. We must protect ourselves this election.

If congressional and presidential candidates want older voters to support them, they must talk about the issues that matter most to you and me, such as laying out their solutions for protecting Medicare and Social Security, lowering prescription drug prices and ensuring safe and affordable long-term care.

Any politician who fails to address the health and financial security of 50+ voters, especially during this pandemic, is out of touch. If a candidate wants to win, they must listen to older voters and address our needs and concerns.

AARP New York has been fighting to protect 50+ voters, working diligently with local election officials to ensure all New Yorkers can vote safely. If you have any questions on voting from home, voting early or voting safely on Election Day, you can find more information at aarp.org/NYvotes.

Stay safe and healthy, and don't delay in preparing to cast your ballot from home or in-person.

Raymond Brzozowski, Wilton

