Letter to the editor: Candidate's good judgment trusted

Editor:

Regarding Thursday's (5/26/22) story about Liz Joy, congressional candidate.

Mrs. Joy was thoughtful enough to share a safe and updated infant formula recipe. Of course she was immediately criticized by the know-it-alls currently in office.

Mr. Tonko called her efforts "unacceptable." He did not offer any alternatives to parents with hungry infants. A lot of "don'ts" but no suggestions. If a parent fails to provide nutrition for their infant, that is neglect. So what are the parents to do? I am older and fed my babies formula I prepare. I believe the recipe was from the once popular Dr. Spock baby book.

I have met Mrs. Joy briefly and trust her good judgment and down-to-earth values. I have also met Mr. Tonko. While I do also like him, I find him to be a politician 24/7. Meaning he seems to represent his political allies at all times.

While one politician says no to everything, a challenger knows what parents need and makes safe suggestions. Kudos to Mrs. Joy.

Shirley Duncan Pratt, Hudson Falls

