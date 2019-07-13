Editor:
Recently the editorial board, opining about a recently formed and questionable Fort Edward LDC, demurred “The sad reality is that most citizens are not looking too closely at what local government does. They trust their leaders.” I too have been wanting to know more about this issue, but my primary focus has been Warren County and the town of Queensbury and nobody can say I am not looking closely at what local government does. But suddenly, when asked to choose between a Democrat or myself in a ward race, the editorial board thinks that questioning the sitting Democrat supervisor is not “reasonable” despite my pointing out that they have supported Congress in questioning the president. I am “confused and worried” – about the editorial board – with their inconsistent statements.
I too have had to resort to FOIL requests and even lawsuits to get the information sometimes hidden from us. When I repeatedly catch someone hiding information or even lying about it, that person will get my further attentions, and the sitting town supervisor has my attentions. Suddenly that is seen as confrontational. On the Fort Edward issue, they claim to be “watchdogs,” a term in the past that was often applied to my work. How quickly they forget.
The way it stands today at a town meeting, I am limited to three minutes to address a subject that might take a half hour to explain to the rest of the board. At a workshop there is no "privilege of the floor" at all except for elected officials. The discussions should happen well before the vote, hopefully at a workshop, to better compose a resolution. The board, all five, should understand the issues prior to a vote. Is it "unreasonable" to make an effort to see that happen?
Travis Whitehead, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: Travis Whitehead is a candidate for the Queensbury Town Board who was not endorsed by the editorial board in the recent primary.