I call on Sen. (Dan) Stec to stop his negative rhetoric on immigrants, which inflames xenophobic sentiment and divides our people. It only serves to make us poorer, not richer.

Stec sees crisis, I see an opportunity. He sees problems, I see human beings, people. The word “immigrant” is just a way of saying “a new American.” We should welcome new Americans. We want them to live good lives here, to prosper, because we want Americans to prosper.

I’m an immigrant. Many of my family are recent Americans. I’m running for supervisor-at-large in Queensbury. I welcome you to vote for me in November.

Mike Parwana,

Queensbury