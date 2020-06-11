Letter to the editor: Canale is the best for county judge

Editor:
Conservative Primary Day is June 23 for the office of Warren County judge and surrogate. Gregory V. Canale is the only Conservative Party endorsed candidate.
Greg Canale is a private practice sole practitioner attorney with over 30 years experience handling all types of cases. Some good and some bad. He has handled jury trials and practiced in all courts, including Appellate Court. His background of experience and success is extensive, with some high profile cases to his credit.
We believe Greg Canale brings the right combination of experience and dedication to this office. He will be a judge from the people, a judge for the people.
Conservative Primary Day is almost here. We encourage Warren County Conservatives to check and follow Greg Canale on Facebook and on his website, www.gregcanale2020.com for more detailed information.
Please make the effort to vote on primary day and vote for Greg Canale for judge.
Anton Cooper, Diamond Point
Warren County Conservative
Committeeman-At-Large
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!