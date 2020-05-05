Letter to the editor: Canale is successful and a Conservative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am a proud member of the Warren County Conservative party. I believe Greg Canale is the best candidate for Warren County Court judge.

The Conservative Party values the free-market system. Mr. Canale has a very successful private law practice. To succeed while being tested by the competition of the marketplace demonstrates the trust and confidence people have in Mr. Canale’s legal skills.

The Conservative Party values limited government. Mr. Canale’s entire career has been in private practice. This reflects the virtue of self-reliance and the do-it-yourself mentality Conservatives hold in high regard.

The last and most important value held by Conservatives is our Bill of Rights. All the candidates claim to support our constitutional rights, but Mr. Canale is the only candidate who has actually been in the highest courts in the land arguing for these rights, including our Second Amendment.

I urge my fellow members of the Warren County Conservative Party to vote for Mr. Canale in the June 23 primary.

Thomas Mennella

Warren County Conservative Committeeman

Lake Luzerne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0