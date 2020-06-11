Letter to the editor: Canale is more qualified for judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am a female Democrat who gets excited when I see a female candidate running for office. When I first noticed a woman was running for Warren County judge, I was inclined to support her. However, after learning the difference between the two candidates’ courtroom experience and the different areas of law they practice, I have decided to support the other candidate, Greg Canale.

County Court’s primary duty is to oversee all felony cases, including felony trial. While the other candidate is a city court judge, she has no felony experience and no criminal trial experience. Mr. Canale is one of the top criminal lawyers in our county. The other candidate’s private practice is concentrated in divorce mediation and family court. Mr. Canale’s practice, aside from trial litigation, focuses on wills, trusts and probate matters. These are the legal matters Surrogate Court handles.

As a female Democrat, I applaud, as long overdue, the increase in female candidates for political office. However, I cannot allow a candidate’s gender to influence my vote. It’s no less sexist to vote for a female because she’s a woman than it is to vote for a male because he’s a man.