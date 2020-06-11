Letter to the editor: Canale is more qualified for judge

Editor:
I am a female Democrat who gets excited when I see a female candidate running for office. When I first noticed a woman was running for Warren County judge, I was inclined to support her. However, after learning the difference between the two candidates’ courtroom experience and the different areas of law they practice, I have decided to support the other candidate, Greg Canale.
County Court’s primary duty is to oversee all felony cases, including felony trial. While the other candidate is a city court judge, she has no felony experience and no criminal trial experience. Mr. Canale is one of the top criminal lawyers in our county. The other candidate’s private practice is concentrated in divorce mediation and family court. Mr. Canale’s practice, aside from trial litigation, focuses on wills, trusts and probate matters. These are the legal matters Surrogate Court handles.
As a female Democrat, I applaud, as long overdue, the increase in female candidates for political office. However, I cannot allow a candidate’s gender to influence my vote. It’s no less sexist to vote for a female because she’s a woman than it is to vote for a male because he’s a man.
A comparison of the candidates’ courtroom experience and credentials makes it clear: Mr. Canale is far more qualified to be our next Warren County Court judge and surrogate. I urge Democrats to vote for Greg Canale for County Court judge on Primary Day, June 23.
Robin K. Tarana-Carusone, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!