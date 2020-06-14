Letter to the editor: Canale is exceptional candidate for judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

On our very important and upcoming Primary Day, June 23, Greg Canale, a lifelong Democrat, is seeking both the Democratic line and the Conservative line. Although all three candidates sought their endorsement, the Conservative Party endorsed Canale.

The Conservative Party’s endorsement of a Democrat is not unusual in North County politics, especially in judicial races. The voters of Warren County have traditionally set aside politics when selecting a judge. This may be why the Republican candidate ran for Family Court judge twice as a Democrat but also representing the Green, Independence, and Working Families before he changed his party affiliation for this race.

When it comes to judges, voters should only be interested in the candidate’s credentials, experiences and ideas. Serious felonies are adjudicated in County Court, and Greg Canale is the only candidate who has experience trying a case in that court. He has successfully argued hundreds of felony cases in that court, while the other candidates have not tried a single case in County Court.