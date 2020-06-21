Letter to the editor: Canale is best judge candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In the race for Warren County Court judge, there is one candidate that possesses all the qualities necessary to be a great adjudicator. As a criminal trial lawyer with 40 years of experience, I speak from a place of hard-earned wisdom when I tell you that Gregory Canale is that candidate.

I have known Greg for many years, and he is a man who possesses a reputation for exceptional trial advocacy in the courtroom. Greg conducts himself with the utmost integrity and professionalism, while simultaneously commanding a passion for the pursuit of justice through fair application of law. Greg Canale has spent three decades honing his skills as a trial lawyer in Warren County, which has afforded him the precise knowledge and depth of understanding required for a judge to preside proficiently and fairly over criminal cases.