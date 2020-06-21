Letter to the editor: Canale is best judge candidate

Editor:
In the race for Warren County Court judge, there is one candidate that possesses all the qualities necessary to be a great adjudicator. As a criminal trial lawyer with 40 years of experience, I speak from a place of hard-earned wisdom when I tell you that Gregory Canale is that candidate.
I have known Greg for many years, and he is a man who possesses a reputation for exceptional trial advocacy in the courtroom. Greg conducts himself with the utmost integrity and professionalism, while simultaneously commanding a passion for the pursuit of justice through fair application of law. Greg Canale has spent three decades honing his skills as a trial lawyer in Warren County, which has afforded him the precise knowledge and depth of understanding required for a judge to preside proficiently and fairly over criminal cases.
I have met very few attorneys over the years that care as deeply as Greg does about obtaining fair and just resolutions for individuals embroiled in the legal system, while also zealously advocating for the uniform and accurate application of the law. Such uniformity and accuracy is entirely dependent upon a county court judge’s thorough understanding of the rules that govern our criminal courts, as well as an intrinsic regard for equity and impartiality. Greg Canale exceeds on both fronts, making him the best candidate for Warren County Court judge.
We all stand to gain from Greg Canale’s election to this position, and I strongly urge the citizens of Warren County to vote for him.
Marc Zuckerman, Esq., Bolton Landing
